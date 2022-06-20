live

Has COVID-19 Fourth Wave Started In India? Country Logs 12,899 New Cases In 24 Hours

At least 15 people died due to COVID complications in the country on Sunday, and the country's total fatality rate now stands at 5,24,855.

Amid rising fears about a possible fourth wave in India, the Union Health Ministry on Monday stated that the country has logged a total of 12,899 new cases of the deadly infection in the last 24 hours. According to the reports, at least 15 people died due to COVID complications in the country on Sunday, and the country's total fatality rate now stands at 5,24,855. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, according to the ministry. Earlier this year a team of researchers from IIT Kanpur had predicted that the fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit India in the month of June-July. However, the government had dismissed the predictions stating the lack of supporting data.

Meanwhile, the national capital has registered over 1,500 new cases of the infection, taking the state's COVID positivity rate to 8.4 per cent. This was the fifth day in a row when Delhi logged over 1,000 new cases in 24 hours. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

