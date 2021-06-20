India continues to see a significant fall in COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours the country recorded 58419 new infections. This is the lowest spike in new cases in over 2 months. Just a month ago the situation here was quite different and alarming. Active cases in India further dropped to 7.29 lakh. Maharashtra Karnataka and Kerala continue leading with more than one lakh active cases. Regarding COVID-19 mortality in the country India recorded 1576 new fatalities in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to over 3.85 lakh. Maharashtra reported 689 new deaths while Tamil Nadu Karnataka