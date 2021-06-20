India continues to see a significant fall in COVID-19 cases. In the past 24 hours, the country recorded 58,419 new infections. This is the lowest spike in new cases in over 2 months. Just a month ago the situation here was quite different and alarming. Active cases in India further dropped to 7.29 lakh. Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala continue leading with more than one lakh active cases. Regarding COVID-19 mortality in the country, India recorded 1,576 new fatalities in the past 24 hours taking the total toll to over 3.85 lakh. Maharashtra reported 689 new deaths, while Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala recorded more than 100 deaths in 24 hours.

In view of these developments, many states in the country are slowly easing lockdown restrictions and life is imping back to normal. However, precautions are still in place and all restrictions have not been lifted yet. Experts also warn of a third wave soon if precautions are not adhered to strictly. Much effort is also being put into vaccinating as many people as possible and, towards this end, more than 13 crore doses will be made available to the states in July.