After registering a drop in cases, India saw a slight increase in its daily infection numbers on Thursday. The country is currently dealing with the third wave of COVID-19, mainly triggered by the newly detected Omicron variant.

After a sharp rise in the daily COVID-19 numbers for over a week, India's infection rate was finally witnessing a steady fall, but what it looks like from the latest data is that it was only short-lived. On Thursday, the country logged 3.17 lakh new cases of coronavirus, taking the positivity rate a notch up from 14.43 per cent to 15.13 per cent. After battling the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, which was mainly triggered by the Delta variant, the country is currently in the grip of the third wave which is being dominated by the Omicron variant.

The Health Ministry in its latest data stated that India registered 3,17,532 new cases of the COVID infection in the last 24 hours, the highest in 249 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases of the country to 3,82,18,773, which includes 9,287 cases of the Omicron variant. First detected in South Africa, the Omicron strain of COVID-19 is the current 'Variant of Concern' as listed by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The worrying part about this new variant is that it can infect fully immunized individuals as well and thus its transmissibility rate is much higher than what we noticed in the case of the Delta variant. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

