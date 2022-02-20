live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Sees 14% Decline In Cases With 22,270 New Infections

The overall count of COVID-19 cases in India has seen a downward trend. In the past 24 hours, the country has logged around 22 thousand cases.

India has reported 22,270 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, representing a 14% decrease, as per the data by Union Health Ministry. During the same time period, 325 more deaths were reported, bringing the total death toll to 5,11,230.

Meanwhile, the number of current Covid cases has dropped to 2,53,739, accounting for 0.59 percent of all positive cases in the country. The recovery of 60,298 patients in the last 24 hours has brought the total number of patients recovered to 4,20,37,536. As a result, India's recovery rate is 98.21%.

A total of 12,35,471 tests were conducted across the country within the same time period, bringing the total to over 75.81 crore. The daily positivity rate improved to 1.80 percent, but the weekly positivity rate remained at 2.50 percent. As of Saturday morning, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 175.03 crore, thanks to the delivery of over 36 lakh vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours. This was accomplished after 1,98,09,200 sessions.

Meanwhile, the global coronavirus caseload has surpassed 422.8 million, with over 5.88 million deaths and over 10.34 billion vaccines, according to Johns Hopkins University,.

The University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) released its latest update on Sunday morning, revealing that the current global caseload and death toll were 422,838,196 and 5,880,263, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered had increased to 10,341,207,797.

According to the CSSE, the United States continues to be the worst-affected country, with 78,457,081 illnesses and 934,951 deaths. India is the country with the second-highest number of cases (42,780,235 infections and 510,905 deaths), followed by Brazil (28,178,378 infections and 644,203 deaths).

