COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron May Surge, Be Prepared For Eventuality As New Variant Might Catch You Off-Guard: Guleria

Omicron has been spreading at a rapid rate in many countries, including India. However, India has not reported a great many cases but that doesn't mean that the country should let its guard down. Follow this page for the latest COVID-19 updates.

Omicron, which is believed to be more transmissible but less dangerous than the Delta variant of COVID-19, might surge in India, and people should prepare themselves for any eventuality, said All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday.

Guleria told ANI, "We should prepare and hope that things are not as bad as in the United Kingdom. We need more data on Omicron. Whenever there is a surge in cases in other parts of the world, we need to monitor it closely and be prepared for any eventuality. It is better to stay prepared than to get caught off-guard."

While India has reported just more than 100 cases, the Omicron variant has been spreading fast, especially in the UK and the United States. In the US, hospitalizations have increased 45 per cent in the last month, and cases have increased 40 per cent, according to a tally by news agency Reuters.

So far, cases of the new COVID-19 variant has mounted to 147 on Sunday, within 17 days, after two more people tested positive for the strain.

After the significantly mutated type of the coronavirus was initially discovered in South Africa on November 24, India reported the first two cases of Omicron in Karnataka on December 2.

On Saturday, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana reported 30 new cases of the Omicron type of coronavirus. On Friday, there were 26 new Omicron cases in the country, 14 on Thursday, and 12 infections on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Omicron cases have now been found in 12 states and union territories: Maharashtra has 48 cases, Delhi has 22, Telangana has 20, Rajasthan has 17, Karnataka has 14, Kerala has 11, Gujarat has 9, Uttar Pradesh has 2, and Andhra Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal each have one.

