Amid 4th COVID Wave Fears, Delhi Sees Spike In COVID Cases; Government Asks States To Remain Vigilant

Following the surge, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday made wearing masks compulsory in the city.

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in India, the Centre has written to five states with higher contributions to the country's Covid-19 caseload and a higher positivity rate. In the letter, the centre has urged the states and UTs to remain vigilant about any covid spark. In the letter, Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary said, "These are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's caseload and a higher positivity rate. The Centre advised all states and UTs to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic."

Meanwhile, the national capital saw a spike in cases. Following the surge, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday made wearing masks compulsory in the city. The DDMA also said that a penalty of Rs 500 will be charged to people for not wearing masks. However, the officials stated that the schools in the state will remain open, but there will be new/revised guidelines for each of the schools in the city. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

