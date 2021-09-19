live

Covid-19 Live Updates: Kerala Continues To Have Maximum Daily Cases; Logs 19,325 New Infections, 143 Deaths

On Saturday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that 19,325 persons had tested positive for Covid after 1,21,070 samples were received for testing in the previous 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 15.96%. Even while Kerala continues to have the most daily instances in the country, the data for Saturday indicated a decrease from the previous days.

Meanwhile, India recorded 35,662 new cases of Covid and 281 deaths on Saturday. There are currently 3,34,17,390 active cases in the country, with a total of 4,44,529 deaths. A total of 2,50,10,390 Covid vaccine doses has been administered, according to data from the health ministry. With an increase of 8,481 active cases in just 24 hours, the total number of Covid infections in the country is now at 3,32,158, accounting for 0.99 per cent of all Covid infections documented since early 2020. During the same time period, 38,945 Covid-infected individuals recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 3,26,71,167. India continues to remain at the second position in terms of coronavirus cases in the world with the US still the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 42,048,376 and 673,464, respectively.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus caseload has reached 228.1 million, with more than 4.68 million deaths and more than 5.88 billion vaccines.

