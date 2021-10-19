live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Russia's Sputnik V Rejected After Study Shows It Can Potentially Increase HIV Risk

As the delta variant is wrecking havoc worldwide, experts have asserted that the only way to fight the virus is by getting jabbed. However, there has always been a rising concern about the efficacy of these vaccines and the possible side effects that one may face after taking the shot. In a recent report, South Africa has rejected Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine due to concerns it could increase the risk of HIV infection among men. Speaking to the media, the South African Health Product Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA) said that the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in the country has been barred following an increase in the incidences and concerns that it may increase the risk of vaccinated males acquiring HIV.

Meanwhile, India logged 13,596 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally of the country to 3,40,81,315, while the active cases declined to1,89,694, the lowest in 221 days.

LIVE UPDATES

