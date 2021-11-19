live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Canada Sees Increasing Daily COVID Cases; Greece Tightens Restrictions For Unvaccinated

Amid rising speculations about another possible wave of the deadly coronavirus, Canada has reported a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The country logged 1,827 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative total to 1,758,706 cases. According to the reports, Ontario, the most populous province in Canada, reported the highest daily number of new Covid-19 cases since September 24 with 711 new cases of Covid-19 and five deaths on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the global caseload is also seeing a sharp spike in the last few weeks. According to the latest figures, the global coronavirus caseload has topped 255.9 million while the deaths have surged to more than 5.13 million. Stay updated with all the news related to COVID-19 from in and around the world HERE. Scroll down to check the LIVE UPDATES.

LIVE UPDATES