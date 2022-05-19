COVID-19 Kills 10 In One Single Day In India, 2,364 New Cases Reported

live

Union Health Ministry said that India reported 10 deaths in one day which were associated with COVID-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that killed several people in 2020 will remain engraved in people's minds for a lifetime. However, the threat is not over, experts have predicted a fourth wave of coronavirus which is expected to hit India in June-July. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged 2,364 new cases of COVID-19 infections. India's total COVID tally now stands at 4,31,29,563, while the active cases have declined to 15,647.

In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has also revealed that there were 10 deaths in the country in the last 24 hours which were associated with COVID-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

