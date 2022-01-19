live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Third Wave Peak in India In Next Three Weeks, Expert Urge Everyone To Be Extra Cautious

COVID Third Wave Peak in India In Next Three Weeks, Expert Urge Everyone To Be Extra Cautious

Do not let your guards down, the peak of the third wave is yet to come, experts warn. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news about COVID-19.

In the last couple of days, some of the worst-hit states in India by the third wave of COVID-19 are witnessing a steady fall in the daily infection numbers. This has certainly made everyone think that we are safe now and that the peak that the country was awaiting has already been reached. But is that so? has India already faced the peak of the COVID third wave? Not likely, say experts. Even though metro cities like West Bengal, Delhi, and Mumbai are reporting less number COVID counts daily, and authorities said that the worst of the third wave is behind us, some experts have stated that they believe that the peak of the third wave is yet to come and that people should not let their guards down.

Taking a look at the data which the Health Ministry has shared, one can certainly notice that while the three biggest metros, Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, have been reporting a decline in cases, cities like Thiruvananthapuram is suddenly showing a rise after witnessing a fall in the daily numbers. Similarly, while the daily cases in Chennai on Monday were less than those reported on Saturday, the number was significantly higher than last Monday. Bengaluru too logged a spike in cases on Tuesday, following which the restrictions were re-imposed in some of the parts. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the latest news about COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES