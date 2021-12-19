live

COVID-19 Live Update: Omicron Cases Reach 145 In India, Country Sees Highest Single Day Surge

The total tally of Omicron cases reaches a new high in India as four states including Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala reported more cases of the new COVID variant. Follow the page to get all COVID-19 updates.

India has logged another 32 cases of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron on Saturday, bringing the total tally to 145. The report comes after Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Kerala saw a sharp surge in cases. This is the country's largest single-day rise for the Omicron variety. There were as many as 24 instances were recorded on Friday. Meanwhile, India has reported 7,081 new cases, 7,469 recoveries, and 264 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the Omicron coronavirus variant has been detected in 89 countries, with the number of cases doubling every 1.5 to 3 days in places with community transmission. The WHO said in an update that Omicron is spreading rapidly in nations with high levels of population immunity, but it's unclear if this is due to the virus' capacity to circumvent the protection, its intrinsic greater transmissibility, or a mix of both.

Meanwhile, more than 10,000 new Omicron coronavirus variant cases have been recorded in the United Kingdom, bringing the total number of new variation-related deaths to seven. On Saturday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) verified a further 10,059 instances of the new type, bringing the total number of cases detected to 24,968.

As for the overall cases of COVID in India, 7,081 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, with 264 succumbing to the illness. With the latest deaths, the death toll now stands at 4,77,422. On a more positive note, 7,469 persons were treated and discharged in the last day, bringing the total number of people recovered to 3,41,78,940. The current recovery rate of 98.38 per cent is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Because the number of cases recovered in the last 24 hours exceeded the number of cases registered, the active caseload fell by 652 to 83,913. It has now dropped to its lowest level in the last 570 days. Active cases make up 0.24 per cent of all positive cases in the country.

