COVID-19 Fourth Wave In India: Over 500 Cases In Delhi, Sharp Rise In Positivity Rate

Following a sudden spike in cases, several nearby districts have brought back the face mask mandate. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

With the increasing number of cases on a daily basis, there is a growing tension among the officials about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 pandemic in India. In the last 24 hours, the national capital has logged over 500 cases of the deadly coronavirus infection. The positivity rate jumped to 7.72 per cent in just a single day. Officials said that the last time the positivity rate was above seven per cent in the city was on January 29 (7.4 per cent) and on January 28 (8.6 per cent).

Following a sudden spike in cases, several nearby districts have brought back the face mask mandate. Lucknow, Gurgaon and a few other NCR districts have made it compulsory for people to wear their face masks while stepping out in the public areas.

Meanwhile, Shanghai, China's biggest financial hub is witnessing a massive surge in cases. After confirming the deaths of three unvaccinated people on Monday the country today said that seven more deaths due to COVID-19 have been logged from the city. In the last 24 hours, the country's total death toll has reached 4,648 with over 21,400 new cases. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

