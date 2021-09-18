live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Administers Over 2.50 Crore Vaccine Doses in One Day, Sets New World Record

Covid vaccination coverage in India

The 'Vaccine Seva' campaign was launched to mark the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Follow this space for all the updates on COVID-19 from around the world.

As India celebrated the 71th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, the country also set a new world record by administering the highest number of vaccines against Covid-19 in one day. Over 2.50 crore vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours under the "Vaccine Sewa" campaign, which was launched to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As per official data, total 2,50,10,390 vaccine doses was administered by midnight Friday. This is the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day.

"Congratulation India. India has created a history on birthday of PM Modi. Administration of over 2.50 crores of vaccines in a single day has added new golden chapter in the history of India and the world," Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted.

The Prime Minister also took to Twitter to appreciate the great efforts healthcare workers have put in to achieve the milestones. "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19".

LIVE UPDATES