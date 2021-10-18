live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Second Wave Is Subsidising, But It Is Not Fair To Say Worst Is Over, VK Paul Warns Ahead of Diwali

Coronavirus is not over yet, follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

As active coronavirus cases from across the states in India are dropping marginally, NITI Aayog member VK Paul on Sunday said that the second wave of COVID-19 is now subsidising but to say that the worst is over will not be fair. Speaking to the media, VK Paul said, "We have seen in other nations, there have been more than two waves. India is currently in the festive season, which means there will be an increase in potential gatherings, therefore this is the most crucial phase of the pandemic, which may decide the fate of the country". This comes days after the government warned that lowering the guard could trigger the COVID-19 infection rate and may lead to another massive outbreak of the virus in the country.

Meanwhile, Kerala is witnessing a sharp spike in its daily cases. According to the latest report, the state logged 7,555 new coronavirus cases and 74 fresh deaths in the last 24 hours. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

