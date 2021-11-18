live

COVID-19 Live Updates: COVID Third Wave Coming? US Sees Massive Surge In Cases Among Young People

COVID Third Wave Coming?

Amid the third Covid wave scare, the US has recorded a staggering number of positive cases of the infection among the age group of 1-17. According to the data, the Covid-19 cases among those aged 0-4 years rose 57 per cent; among those aged 5-11 years jumped 59 per cent; and among those aged 12-17 years soared 71 per cent. Officials have also stated that more than 6.6 million children in the US have tested positive for coronavirus since 2019, the year when the deadly COVID-19 started grabbing the whole world in its mold.

Meanwhile, the UK is also experiencing a sharp spike in cases on a daily basis. According to the latest reports, Britain has registered 38,263 new Covid-19 infections, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 9,675,058. Be it fully vaccinated individuals or the ones who haven't yet received a single shot of the vaccine, COVID-19 is infecting a huge group from the mass globally. Stay updated with all the news related to COVID-19 from in and around the world HERE. Scroll down to check the LIVE UPDATES.

LIVE UPDATES