Get Ready, Fourth Wave of COVID-19 May Hit Mumbai Between July And September: BMC Official Warns

On Tuesday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 266 new coronavirus infections, more than double the 129 cases recorded a day earlier, taking the infection tally of the state to 78,81,235.

The fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit the state of Mumbai between July and September, warned Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Chahal. However, he also said that the impact will be less and there will be no effect on the normal life. Speaking to the media, he said, "The next wave of coronavirus will be milder than the third wave and won't have any impact on the public health system or necessitate lockdowns."

This comes at a time when India is witnessing a sharp fall in the daily counts of coronavirus infections. Quoting what the IIT researchers had said about the possible fourth wave in India, he said, "IIT Kanpur has predicted the fourth wave in July which may peak in September. Going by the fourth wave in Europe, I believe this wave will be very mild and won't affect normal life. Lockdowns are a thing of the past for Mumbai now." Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

