COVID-19 Live Updates: Avoid Mass Gatherings, Follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour, Maharashtra Issues Guidelines For Holi Celebrations

As COVID cases go down in India, the country is all set to celebrate the festival of colours for the first time in two years. The country was battling the worst fight against the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, due to which the government had banned the celebration in the past two years. However, COVID is not over yet, and the government has made it clear that even as the country is allowed to celebrate Holi this year, there shouldn't be anyone flouting the COVID-safety protocols.

As a safety measure, the Maharashtra government has urged the people to not gather in huge numbers and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour as the pandemic lurks on.

Meanwhile, cases are increasing at a very high speed across Europe and Asia. Experts have stated that the sudden spike is due to the highly virulent Omicron variant of COVID-19 which was first identified in South Africa in 2021. Taking cognizance of the situation, India's Union Health Ministry has urged the states and UTs to carry out genome sequencing aggressively and has also issued an alert. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

