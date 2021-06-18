A single day rise of 67208 new coronavirus infections was recorded taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 29700313 while the active cases declined to 826740 the lowest after 71 days according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 381903 with 2330 fresh fatalities. The active cases declined to 826740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for the 10th consecutive day the ministry said adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily