A single day rise of 67,208 new coronavirus infections was recorded taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,97,00,313, while the active cases declined to 8,26,740, the lowest after 71 days, according to the Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,81,903 with 2,330 fresh fatalities. The active cases declined to 8,26,740 comprising 2.78 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.93 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded 3.48 per cent . It has been less than 5 per cent for the 10th consecutive day, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 3.99 per cent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 35th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,84,91,670, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.29 per cent, the data stated. Cumulatively, 26,55,19,251 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.