Meanwhile, Delhi and Bengal, which were witnessing a sharp surge in the daily numbers of the infection also saw a dip on Tuesday. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the news related to COVID-19.

As India battles the third wave of COVID-19, the latest data have shown that the country's infection curve has improved marginally on Tuesday as it logged 2,38,018 new cases in the last 24 hours, which is 7 per cent lower than Monday's reported 2.58 lakh daily cases. According to the bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare this morning, the country's active caseload currently stands at 17.36 lakh and recovery rate is over 94 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Bengal, which were witnessing a sharp surge in the daily numbers of the infection also saw a dip on Tuesday. According to the reports, the national capital logged 12,527 new COVID cases today, a drop of 31.4 per cent from the previous day and Bengal registered 9,385 new cases, a dip from 10,000 cases from the previous day's numbers.

It was earlier this year when the country got into the grip of the third wave of COVID-19, and the emergence of the highly virulent Omicron variant triggered the number of daily infections cases. One of the worst-hit states by this third wave was Maharashtra. However, Maharashtra also notched a significant drop in Covid-19 cases, however, Omicron infections again shot above the 100-mark and deaths remained in double-digits. After a record high of 46,723 on January 12, the number of daily Covid infectees fell for the fourth day, from 41,327 on Sunday to 31,111 on Monday. Follow TheHealthSite.com to stay updated with all the news related to COVID-19.

