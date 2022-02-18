live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Don't Delay, Get Jabbed, Quality of Antibodies Improves For months After COVID-19 Vaccination, Says Study

The researchers say that even quite low levels of antibodies would continue to provide some protection against disease, the researchers said -- as long as the virus doesn't change. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Didn't get jabbed against COVID-19 yet? Don't delay, as experts say that for at least six months after Covid-19 vaccination, antibodies produced by immune cells become steadily more formidable and more precisely targeted against the virus that causes Covid-19. Published in the journal Nature, suggest that declining antibody levels in the months after vaccination primarily represent a shift to a sustainable immune response.

Speaking to the media, the head author of the study said, "If the virus didn't change, most people who got two doses of this vaccine would be in very good shape." So what happens after you get the vaccine shot? Study shows that producing vast quantities of antibodies burns a lot of energy. Therefore, the immune system at this level is not able to sustain such a high level of activity indefinitely, which is why it gradually switches to producing smaller amounts of more powerful antibodies.

