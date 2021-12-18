live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Records 12 New Omicron Cases, 8 More Test Positive in Maharashtra

The Omicron variant has been detected in over 77 countries and probably present in most countries undetected, according to WHO. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

The Omicron variant, which is believed to be resistant to existing vaccines, seems to be spreading fast in India. The country's Omicron tally has reportedly crossed the 100-mark, with most cases coming from Maharashtra.

With 8 more cases of the Covid-19 variant Omicron reported on Friday, Maharashtra's tally has gone up to 40 now. According to health officials, all the new cases are all males in the age group of 29-45 and all of them are fully vaccinated. While six are from Pune, the other two are from Mumbai and Thane. Among them, four had recently travelled to Dubai, one to the US and one to Nigeria. The two other patients are close contacts of the Dubai returnees who were tested positive in the first week of December.

Meanwhile, Delhi's Omicron tally has reached 22 after 12 cases were recorded on Friday. Rajasthan has also confirmed 17 cases of the new variant of coronavirus. Omicron cases have been reported in Telangana (8), Karnataka (8) too.

In Kerala, a couple who had arrived from the UAE was tested positive for Omicron on Friday. The couple, aged 68 and 67, hails from Ernakulam and had landed from Sharjah on December 8. With these two new cases, the state's tally has risen to 7, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said on Friday.

Amid the spread of the Omicron variant, the Union health ministry has cautioned people to defer all non-essential travel.

LIVE UPDATES