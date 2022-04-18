live

Is COVID Making A Comeback In India? Country Sees 90% Jump In Cases With 214 New Deaths

Cases are surging in the country, experts have warned against showing any kind of leniency in following the COVID safety protocols. Follow this space to stay updated with all COVID related updates.

Is COVID making a comeback in India? with mounting speculations about a fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, the experts have warned that a surge in cases can be expected in the upcoming days if people fail to follow all the COVID safety protocols. With 2,183 new cases of infections, India recorded an 89.8 per cent jump from yesterday's case count of 1,150 cases. The death toll also climbed to 5,21,965 with 214 fresh fatalities, including 213 from Kerala.

Meanwhile, a survey in the national capital has revealed that the city has witnessed a rise of 500 per cent rise in COVID spread in the last 15 days. A report by the Union Health Minister has stated that Delhi recorded 517 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 56 more than the previous day, with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent. Follow this space to stay updated with all the COVID related news stories.

