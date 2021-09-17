live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Coronavirus Spreading Fast, Affecting Kids In China As Vaccines Turn Ineffective

Meanwhile, after a steady drop in cases from across the cities, the national capital on Thursday recorded its first death due to COVID in 8 days. The states also registered a total of 28 fresh cases. Follow this space for all the updates of deadly COVID-19 from in and around the country.

As speculations about a possible third wave in India rises high, the centre on Thursday warned the countrymen against an increase in the cases during the month of October and November. Addressing a press conference, Niti Aayog member (health) Dr. VK Paul said that the vulnerability of the infection will see a surge in the upcoming months. This comes ahead of the festive season in India which usually begins from the last week of September. "The coming two, three months are crucial as whenever any surge is seen anywhere in the country, it has to be curbed immediately," VK Paul told the media. Talking about the intensity of the infection, he said that unlike the second wave, which ravaged the country earlier this year, the third COVID wave won't be that deadly and may cause less fatality. "Due to the vaccination drive across the country, the rate of fatality will be less if a third wave comes in as compared to what we witnessed in the ferocious second wave," an official quoted saying.

LIVE UPDATES