COVID-19 Live Updates: Coming Weeks May See A Flare-Up In Coronavirus Cases But May Not Be As Severe

Experts say that COVID-19 cases may increase in the coming weeks, but the third wave is not likely to be as severe as the second wave of COVID-19. Read on to get all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Public health specialists believe the third wave of Covid-19 is unlikely to be as severe as the first and second waves.

While the Delta version was responsible for widespread devastation, experts predict that coronavirus cases may fare up in the following weeks, but only in certain areas. K Srinath Reddy, head of the Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI), told ET that if the Delta form continues dominant, India will only see infection and surges in a few areas.

Several people were affected by the Delta wave during the second wave, and many were vaccinated, he predicts a moderate third wave. He further stated that many people would have developed immunity to the Delta variety post-vaccination, but part of this immunity may be diminishing, but some may still be present. Vaccination rates are also increasing. According to him, the third wave may not be as severe as the second wave of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the active cases in India continue to dip. In the last 24 hours, the country has reported 15,981 new Covid-19 cases and 166 deaths, according to a Union health ministry bulletin. There are 2,01,632 active cases in India right now, the lowest number in 218 days. The country's recovery rate is currently at 98.08 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

