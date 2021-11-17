live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delta Variant Most Prevalent Than Any Other Strain, Accounts For 99% of Global Cases

Delta Variant Most Prevalent Than Any Other Strain, Accounts For 99% of Global Cases

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Even as the COVID cases are decreasing in various parts of the world, countries in Europe including the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, and Singapore have been put under ''at risk'' category," due to the sudden spike in the daily COVID-19 cases. According to the latest official figures, the UK logged 37,243 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. The countries total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 9,637,190. The latest data came as research has found the NHS is facing the "most difficult winter in its history," with almost 90 percent of hospital trust leaders feeling "extremely concerned."

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 44 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent. According to the data, the city has recorded four deaths due to the infection in November so far. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES