live

Delhi Reports 377 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Akshay Kumar Tests COVID Positive, To Skip Cannes

Delhi Reports 377 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours; Akshay Kumar Tests COVID Positive

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Amid rising speculations about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that the national capital has logged a total of 377 new cases of infection and one death in the last 24 hours. As of now, the COVID positivity rate of the city stands at 3.37 per cent. With the 377 fresh COVID cases reported on Monday, the national capital's overall Covid tally now stands at 1900735, while the death toll has increased to 26,196. According to the latest health bulletin, a total of 11,198 tests were conducted a day earlier.

Meanwhile, India saw a sharp dip in the daily cases on Monday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 after 28 days taking India's tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,25,370, while the active cases dipped to 16,400. According to the data, a total of 1,579 new Covid cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and the death toll climbed to 5,24,260 with 19 fresh fatalities. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES