Deadly Omicron Wave Sweeps Hong Kong, Leaves Thousands Unvaccinated Individuals Dead

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19 is said to be the primary strain behind the exponential surge in cases in China and South Korea.

As the deadly Omicron variant of the COVID-19 sweeps Hong Kong, it's hard for its 7.4 million residents to know what's next. After keeping the virus mostly at bay for nearly two years, Hong Kong authorities have announced that they have not been able to bring under control an outbreak driven by the highly virulent COVID variant - Omicron. According to the reports, the city has logged so many deaths and infections in the past few weeks that there aren't enough drivers for the local buses and subways or clerks to keep some stores open.

Hong Kong has recorded nearly a million infections and more than 4,600 deaths. Reports also say that most of these infected individuals are unvaccinated elderly people. Why there is a sudden spike in cases in China and other cities? Millions of people are under complete lockdown in China, the country which was following the 'zero COVID' strategy.

Apart from China, South Korea is also facing a surge in COVID cases, primarily triggered by the Omicron variant. According to the media reports, the country logged 4,00,741 new daily Covid-19 cases, the highest since the country reported its first Covid-19 case in January last year. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

