As the country fights the ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus, a single day rise of 62,224 new coronavirus infections was reported taking India’s total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,96,33,105, while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities. The active cases further declined to 8,65,432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent. A net decline of 47,946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The 2,542 new fatalities include 1,458 from Maharashtra, 267 from Tamil Nadu, 166 from Kerala and 115 from Karnataka. A total of 3,79,573 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,14,154 from Maharashtra, 33,148 from Karnataka, 30,068 from Tamil Nadu, 24,851 from Delhi, 21,914 from Uttar Pradesh, 17,049 from West Bengal, 15,650 from Punjab and 13,342 from Chhattisgarh.