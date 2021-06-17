As the country fights the ferocious second wave of novel coronavirus a single day rise of 62224 new coronavirus infections was reported taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 29633105 while the active cases were recorded below nine lakh after 70 days according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 379573 with 2542 fresh fatalities. The active cases further declined to 865432 comprising 2.92 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent. A net decline of 47946 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The