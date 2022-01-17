live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Mumbai Has Crossed 3rd Wave Peak, Says Task Force Doctor As Cases Dip

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, including eight new Omicron infections, and 29 fatalities, the state health department said.

Amid a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases in India, a Task Force Doctor from Maharashtra has stated that Mumbai has already witnessed the peak of the third wave of COVID-19. Speaking to the media, BMC executive health officer Dr Mangala Gomare said, "The peak has possibly gone. We are witnessing the start of the decline at the moment. However, we should see the situation for at least a week before making an announcement."

According to the reports, Mumbai had reported 16,420 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, 13,702 cases on Thursday and 11,317 on Friday, thus showing a steady decline.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra also witnessed a sharp fall in the cases. According to the reports, on Sunday recorded 41,327 fresh COVID-19 cases, including eight new Omicron infections, and 29 fatalities, the state health department said. The state had recorded 42,462 cases on Saturday. The health bulletin said that 40,386 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 68,00,900. The recovery rate in the state stands at 94.3 per cent. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

