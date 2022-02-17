live

COVID-19 Live Updates: No More Work From Home In Kerala, Schools To Go Offline From Feb 21

Meanwhile, Delhi reported a marginal rise in Covid cases on Wednesday at 776, against 756 reported on previous day. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Further lifting Covid restrictions imposed earlier in the state, the Kerala government on Wednesday issued a fresh order ending the work from home facility for all state and private sector employees. State Education Minister V.Sivankutty also announced that schools will resume offline classes from February 21.

Meanwhile, state Health Minister Veena George said in a statement that the state registered 12,223 new Covid cases and 25 Covid deaths on Wednesday. The state's positivity rate stood at 15.75 per cent, she said.

Delhi also reported a marginal rise in Covid cases on Wednesday at 776, against 756 reported on previous day. The city also saw five Covid deaths, according to the Health Department bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital has further dropped to 1.37 per cent, it said.

Karnataka saw 1,849 new Covid cases and 24 deaths on Wednesday. The state's positivity rate stood at 1.90 per cent and case fatality rate was recoded at 1.26 per cent.

