Omicron Will Bring A Tidal Wave, UK Facing Biggest Threat of COVID-19 Pandemic So Far

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Will Bring A Tidal Wave, Country Facing Biggest Threat of COVID-19 Pandemic So Far, UK Health Chief Warns

The Omicron variant was first detected in South Africa. The variant is now present in over 75 countries, according to the latest data. With over 50 mutations it is capable of infecting fully vaccinated individuals.

The heavily mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across the countries after wrecking havoc in South Africa where it led to the fourth wave of Coronavirus. The variant carries 50 mutations in its spike protein which according to experts is worrisome since it can help the virus to increase its transmissibility and infect even those who are fully vaccinated. The World Health Organisation has already declared Omicron as a 'Variant of Concern'.

One of the worst-hit nations the UK is currently fighting the deadly Omicron variant. The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has issued a fresh warning over the massive surge in Omicron cases in the country and said that the nation will see a 'tidal wave' of the new variant. The country's Health Minister has also stated that the new strain poses the biggest threat of the Covid pandemic so far.

Declaring an "Omicron emergency" in the country following the massive surge in daily cases, UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson also announced a new booster target -- the third doses will be offered to everyone over 18 in England by December end from January end earlier, three months after their second dose. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

