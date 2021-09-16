live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Kerala Registers 68% of India's Total Coronavirus Cases

The World Health Organisation on Wednesday said that there were only 4 million coronavirus cases reported globally last week, marking the first major drop in new infections in more than two months.

Amid speculations of a possible third wave in India, experts have said that only one new variant cannot bring another wave of the deadly virus. Speaking to the media about the next few months, the experts added that coronavirus will likely become endemic in the next six months. What does this mean? According to the experts, an endemic of coronavirus means, the virus infection will become more manageable and impart less strain on the health and medicine infrastructure. They said that the best thing to do right now is to get vaccinated against COVID-19. "People need to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour even after getting jabbed. However, vaccines will prevent them from witnessing severe symptoms of the infection," NCDC director Sujeet Singh quoted as saying.

The officials also added that children and teenagers are not at higher risk of suffering from severe COVID-19 symptoms even if a third wave hits India in the upcoming months. Follow this space for all the updates of deadly COVID-19 from in and around the country.

