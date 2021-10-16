live

COVID-19 Live Updates: EU Health Chief warns of 'twindemic' of Covid-19, seasonal flu in winter

The European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides on Friday cautioned that the circulation of viruses in winter may likely trigger a "twindemic" of Covid-19 and seasonal influenza. Noting that as many as 40,000 people in the European Union (EU) lose their lives each year due to influenza-related causes even without the pandemic, the commissioner appealed to people to get vaccinated against the seasonal flu. Vaccination is the most effective form of prevention, both for Covid-19 and flu, Kyriakides added, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kyriakides also pointed out that the EU had an "extremely mild flu season" last year due to implementation of Covid-19 restrictions. "Let's ensure that we do not have a resurgence this year, as our societies gradually reopen," she was quoted as saying.

Infectious diseases experts in the US have also warned against the possibility of "twindemic" of Covid-19 and flu in the months ahead, urging Americans to get their flu shots.

