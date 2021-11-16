live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Highly Contagious New Variant of COVID-19 Detected In France; Restrictions In Delhi To Continue Till November

The world is in the grip of the deadly COVID-19 for more than a year now. The virus which affects the respiratory system of the body can wreck havoc when infects an individual. Earlier this year, a new variant of coronavirus - Delta, was found to be dominating worldwide. This variant led to a massive surge in cases in India, which was the time when the country was facing the second wave of the COVID-19 infection. Now, as the country prepares to go back to normal life and as the restrictions are being lifted up in various parts of India, experts are keeping a close check on the mutation of the virus. According to the health experts, a new mutation or a new variant can again lead to a spike in cases aka the Third Wave of COVID-19.

Amid the rising concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19 in India, France has reported several cases of a new Covid-19 variant, raising concerns for the healthcare experts. The variant, known as B.1.X or B.1.640, was detected in October in Bannalec and Finistere. The European Center for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) classifies B.1.x or B.1.640 as a variant under monitoring (VUM) or mutant virus. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES