live

COVID-19 Grips India: Death Count Rises To 27 In One Day, Over 2,200 New Cases Reported

COVID-19 Grips India: Death Count Rises To 27 In One Day, Over 2,200 New Cases Reported

In its latest report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that India has logged 2,202 new cases of COVID infections in the last 24 hours.

The deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus causing COVID-19 which was first detected in 2019, has tossed the everyday lives of people from around the world upside down. From continuous lockdowns to other strict restrictions, the pandemic has shown the world the worst phase of the healthcare battle. India, which was the worst-hit nation by this virus has survived three back to back ferocious waves of the coronavirus outbreak. However, the battle is not over yet! experts believe that the country is now headed towards a fourth one. According to the experts, the fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit India between mid-June and early July. In its latest report, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has informed that India has logged 2,202 new cases of COVID infections in the last 24 hours.

In the statement, the ministry said - "The weekly positivity rate in the country currently stands at 0.66 per cent and the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.59 per cent." Whether the current spike in the cases is a sign of an approaching fourth wave of COVID-19 or not, is yet to be confirmed. However, maintaining safety protocols is of utmost importance. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES