COVID Vaccination For Children In 12-14 Age Group Begins Today

As per the recent guidelines by the government, children belonging to the particular age group will be jabbed with Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited.

Even as the COVID cases are going down drastically, India's vaccination graph looks positive. In the latest development, the country will administer vaccines against the novel coronavirus to children in the age group 12-14, from today. Today also marks the occasion of the National Vaccination Day, at all government Covid vaccination centres. According to the reports, the online registration for the vaccine inoculation will begin at 9am, today.

In its latest advisory ahead of the vaccination drive for the children, the government clarified that if the beneficiary is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, the vaccine will not be administered. As per the recent guidelines by the government, children belonging to the particular age group will be jabbed with Corbevax, manufactured by Biological E. Limited. Around 7.11 crore children are expected to be vaccinated in this age group.

Meanwhile, COVID cases in Asia are seeing a sudden surge. According to the experts, this spike is mainly due to the highly contagious Omicron variant and the mix of Delta and Omicron (Deltacron). Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

