COVID 4th Wave Fear Mounts As India Sees Massive Spike In Cases, Reports 12,213 New Infections

India has registered a total of 12,213 new cases of the deadly coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, registering 38.4 per cent jump in daily cases while the active cases have increased to 58,215. According to the reports, the active cases comprise 0.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.65 per cent. With the jump in the cases, India's total COVID tally now stands at 4,32,57,730 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Delhi has also registered a spike in the daily COVID cases. According to the Union Health Ministry, the city has logged over 13,00 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 19,15,905. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

