India saw a single-day rise of 60471 new coronavirus infections the lowest after 75 days taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 29570881 while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 377031 with 2726 fresh deaths. The active cases further declined to 913378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. A net decline of 59780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national capital recorded 228 Covid cases on Tuesday and 12 fatalities the