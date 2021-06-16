India saw a single-day rise of 60,471 new coronavirus infections, the lowest after 75 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,95,70,881, while the daily positivity rate declined to 3.45 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh deaths. The active cases further declined to 9,13,378 comprising 3.09 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent. A net decline of 59,780 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national capital recorded 228 Covid cases on Tuesday and 12 fatalities, the lowest since April 3, while the positivity rate was at 0.32 per cent.

A total of 3,77,031 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,12,696 from Maharashtra, 33,033 from Karnataka, 29,801 from Tamil Nadu, 24,839 from Delhi, 21,858 from Uttar Pradesh, 16,974 from West Bengal, 15,602 from Punjab, and 13,334 from Chhattisgarh. Catch all the latest news related to Covid-19 here.