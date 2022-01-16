live

COVID-19 Live Updates: India Records Highest Coronavirus Cases In 225 Days, Omicron Infections Reach 7,743

More than 7.7 thousand cases of Omicron have been reported in India and the country has seen the highest surge in COVID cases in 225 days. Get all the latest COVID-19 updates right here!

India, so far, has recorded 2,71,202 new coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 3,71,22,164, including 7,743 instances of the Omicron variant. As per the data released on Sunday by the Union Health Ministry, there were 1,702 new instances of Omicron variant across the country on Monday, the most in a single day so far, and a 28.17 per cent rise over Saturday.

The number of active cases has risen to 15,50,377, the highest level in 225 days, while the death toll has risen to 4,86,066 with 314 new deaths, according to figures updated at 8 a.m. Now, active cases account for 4.18 per cent of total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has dropped to 94.51 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 20,718 new Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths on Saturday. The percentage of those that are optimistic is 30.64 per cent. On Friday, the national capital reported 24,383 new Covid-19 cases and 34 deaths, with a 30.64 per cent positive rate.

Mumbai, on the other hand, recorded 10,661 new COVID cases with 11 deaths, the highest single-day spike in the last 6 months. On Saturday, Maharashtra reported 42,462 new coronavirus infections, down from 43,211 the day before, and 23 deaths. The total number of active cases is now 2,64,441. According to a health department bulletin, the state also recorded 125 additional instances of the Omicron strain of Covid-19, bringing the total number of cases to 1,730.

