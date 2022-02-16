live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Delhi Sees Marginal Rise In COVID Cases, Logs 756 New Infections In 24 Hours, 30% Higher Than Yesterday

No Covid related death was reported in the national capital

According to the latest bulletin, the city's positivity rate has risen to 1.52 per cent in the city, but active cases have reduced to 3,337

Days after the national capital relaxed COVID restrictions in the state, data shows that there is a marginal rise in the coronavirus infection cases. The Health Department on Monday released a bulletin which states that Delhi recorded 756 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate has risen to 1.52 per cent in the city, but active cases have reduced to 3,337, it said. This comes days after the Delhi government announced that all the schools in the state can reopen their premises for physical classes.

Meanwhile, India logged 27, 409 new COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period with fresh infections 19.6 per cent lower than the preceding day and the lowest in more than 40 days. The country is currently fighting the third wave of COVID-19, mainly triggered by the highly mutated Omicron variant of COVID-19. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

