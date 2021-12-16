live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Get Vaccinated, The Virus Is Going To Change And Come back In Different Variant, WHO Warns

Omicron became the new threat for the world due to its large number of worrisome mutations in important regions of its genetic structure that gives the virus, the ability to spread easily from person to person.

The Omicron threat which has taken the whole world in its grip could have been prevented by ensuring proper vaccination scheme globally, says the World Health Organisation (WHO) top scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan. Omicron, the variant which was first detected in South Africa is so far the most mutated version of the coronavirus. It is more transmissible than any other previous strains of the virus, including Delta. Currently, Omicron is present in over 75 countries, and WHO's data also suggests that this variant has probably all the countries 'undetected'.

Speaking to a leading media organisation, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said that it was in the hands of the world to prevent the Omicron by using the available tools. "We had enough vaccines to vaccinate the people around the world. This could have changed the scenario and perhaps we could have reduced the chances of another COVID-19 wave," Dr. Swaminathan said.

Meanwhile, delta is surging in many places, with hot spots in New England and the upper Midwest. The five states with the highest two-week rolling average of cases per 100,000 people are New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Michigan, Minnesota, and Vermont.

