India Records 949 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 hours, Free Covid Precaution Doses In Delhi

All hospitals in Delhi have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of Covid in the city. Covid cases in the national capital has more than doubled in the last one week.

The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will soon provide precaution doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to people in government hospitals. A statement from the Delhi government reiterated that the precaution doses will be given to the people who have completed nine months of taking their second dose.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reminded people that "Prevention is better than cure," and appealed to all those who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine or have taken only the first dose to go to their nearest health facility for complete vaccination as soon as possible.

