The Delhi government on Friday announced that it will soon provide precaution doses of Covid vaccines free of cost to people in government hospitals. A statement from the Delhi government reiterated that the precaution doses will be given to the people who have completed nine months of taking their second dose.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain reminded people that "Prevention is better than cure," and appealed to all those who have not yet taken the Covid vaccine or have taken only the first dose to go to their nearest health facility for complete vaccination as soon as possible.
