live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Fear of Third Wave of COVID Intensifies As India Sees Surge In Cases, 11,850 New Infections In 24 Hours

Fear of Third Wave of COVID Intensifies As India Sees Surge In Cases

Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

Amid fear of the looming third wave of COVID-19 in India, after the country relaxed its virus-related restrictions early this month, over 11,000 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The country's total tally now stands at 3,44,37,307. According to the latest report, the death toll reached 4,63,530 with 285 new fatalities in the last 24 hours. Looking at the daily cases graph of the country, the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Sunday called for a global moratorium on booster doses of COVID-19. Calling the distribution of the booster doses 'a scandal', WHO chief Tedros said, "It makes no sense to give boosters to healthy adults or to vaccinate kids, when health workers, older people and other high-risk groups around the world are still waiting for their first dose."

This comes at a time when the experts are claiming that a possible third wave may hit the country if proper behaviours are not followed against the virus. Speaking to the media, professor of molecular medicine Eric Topol said that among the reasons that are triggering a resurgence of the COVID virus at the moment, apart from the hyper-contagious Delta strain, might be the waning immunity of some vaccines. Follow TheHealthSite.com for more such updates on COVID-19 from in and around the world.

LIVE UPDATES