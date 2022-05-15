live

COVID Grips 28 Students In IIM-C Kolkata, Overall Count Drops

28 students have tested positive for Covid-19 and 58 are in isolation in IIM-C Kolkata. Follow this page to get the latest COVID-19 updates.

28 students have tested positive in the Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) campus in Joka, on the outskirts of Kolkata. Due to the increased cases on the campus, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) is considering declaring the entire place a containment zone till the issue is under control.

According to KMC Mayor Firhad Hakim, 28 children have tested positive for Covid-19, and 58 others have been placed in isolation. "We have given a proposal for random tests within the campus at an interval of three days. If the institute authorities do not agree to cooperate on this account, we will have no other option but to declare the entire campus a containment zone until the situation comes under control," he said.

Meanwhile, the update issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported that 2,858 new cases of the coronavirus have been registered in 24 hours. The death toll rose to 5,24,201 with 11 more deaths. Active cases account for 0.04 per cent of all illnesses. According to the ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.74 per cent.

However, there was a slight drop in the number of total cases in India. As per the latest figures, the active COVID-19 caseload dropped by 508 cases. According to the ministry, the daily positivity rate was 0.59 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.66 per cent.

The total number of patients who have recovered from the virus has increased to 4,25,76,815. According to the report, the case mortality rate was 1.22 per cent.

