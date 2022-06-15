live

COVID-19 Making A Comeback In India? Country Sees Uptick In Cases, Over 8k Infections In 24Hours

Over 8k COVID Infections In 24Hours

In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the country has reported 8,822 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a steep rise from 6,594 infections on the previous day.

Will India see another surge of COVID-19 cases in the upcoming months? Questions about the future of the coronavirus pandemic are rising in the minds of the people, as the country is back to recording a spike in cases. In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the country has reported 8,822 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, a steep rise from 6,594 infections on the previous day. The data also revealed that a total of 25 people died due to the virus on Tuesday.

In the last two and a half years, the country has seen three back-to-back ferocious waves of the SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 virus infection. As we head towards mid-June, which was predicted to be the time when the fourth wave of COVID-19 will hit India, let's check what government has to say about the preparedness of the country to tackle another wave. In a press meet, the government stated that the country is ready to face any future surge. The government says that the countrymen are mostly fully vaccinated now and they have also received their booster doses, which provide a protective shield against the COVID virus. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES