live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Weekend Curfew To Continue in Delhi

The government will relax the restrictions if Covid cases begin to decline, said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

In view of the rapidly increasing Covid cases and widespread Omicron infections, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to continue to implement both night and weekend curfew in the national capital. Night curfew begins from 10 pm to 5 am every day, and the weekend curfew starts at 10 pm of Friday and continues till 5 am of the subsequent Monday. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had announced the decision to impose weekend curfew on January 4.

"It is to inform that night curfew and weekend curfew on the movement of individuals in the NCT of Delhi will remain in force till further orders," DDMA said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the government will relax the restrictions if Covid cases begin to decline. The infection rate in Delhi has reached nearly 29 per cent, but the number of patients admitted to hospitals is very low, as well as the number of deaths, he said.

TRENDING NOW

Delhi on Friday reported 24,383 new Covid cases and a total of 34 deaths.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES