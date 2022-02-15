live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Assam Gets Back Pre-Pandemic Life As Government Unlocks State Fully; Delhi Clocks 586 New COVID Cases, Positivity Drops To 1.37%

According to the government sources, there will be no more curfews, restrictions in public gatherings, wedding ceremonies, etc, in Assam from today. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

Even as the third wave of COVID-19 has not subsided completely, many states which were seeing a surge in daily cases are now witnessing a steep fall. On Monday, the national capital, Delhi logged 586 fresh Covid-19 cases and 4 related deaths, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.37 per cent. With this, Delhi's COVID case count increased to 18,51,906 and the death toll climbed to 26,076. The number of daily cases in the national capital has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. According to the latest data, the active Covid cases in Delhi now stand at 3,416.

The Delhi government announced the reopening of the schools for all the classes from Monday this week amid declining cases of Covid-19 in the capital. The DDMA however, added a list of fresh guidelines for the schools to follow. Additionally, new Covid-19 guidelines came into effect, under which international passengers arriving at the Indira Gandhi International Airport will not require to undergo the mandatory week-long quarantine.

Meanwhile, Assam has become the first to completely reopen all the services in the state. The state closed down completely for the first time under the nationwide lockdown back in 2020. According to the government sources, there will be no more curfews, restrictions in public gatherings, wedding ceremonies, etc, from today. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest updates on COVID-19.

