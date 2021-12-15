live

COVID-19 Live Updates: Omicron Spreading At Unprecedented Rate, Must Prepare For a Very Dangerous Situation, Warns WHO

Omicron, first detected in South Africa is slowly heading towards becoming the dominant strain of COVID-19 globally. The WHO also warned that countries must brace for the worse. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the updates.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned that the newly detected COVID-19 variant Omicron is spreading at an unprecedented rate and could become the dominant strain of the virus in the upcoming days. Speaking to the media, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, the virus strain has already spread to over 77 countries and there is a huge possibility that it is present in almost all the countries 'undetected'. "77 countries have now reported cases of Omicron, and the reality is that Omicron is probably in most countries, even if it hasn't been detected yet. Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant," Tredos quoted as saying. He further added that countries may witness a very dangerous situation due to the new variant if proper precautions are not being taken at the moment.

The worst-hit nation at the moment the United Kingdom is seeing a huge surge in its daily cases. According to the country's health minister, the omicron variant is spreading so rapidly it has the potential to overwhelm Britain's hospitals, highlighting the need to strengthen coronavirus restrictions and speed up the delivery of booster vaccine shots.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra added Eight more cases of Omicron on Tuesday, the state's total tally now stands at 28. The national capital also registered four more cases of the new variant, taking the tally in the national capital to six.

