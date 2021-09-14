live

COVID-19 Live Updates: China Shuts Schools, Colleges As Delta Variant Outbreak Spreads

COVID-19 Live Updates: Mumbai Registers 367 Fresh COVID Cases, 5 Deaths In 24 Hours

India witnessed a sharp spike in the daily cases. The country registered 27,254 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of India to 3,32,64,175. Catch all the live updates related to COVID-19 here.

After a ferocious second wave of COVID-19 ravaged the country, experts are now warning about a possible third wave that may hit India in the next three months. In a warning, scientists from BHU said, "A third wave would likely hit India after at least three months from now, but the ongoing coronavirus vaccination will boost people's immunity and help them resist the wave." Speaking about the reason behind this sudden spike in the cases and a third wave is because of the fact that antibodies fade every three months which in a way increases the chances of the individual contracting the infection. "As the levels of antibodies drop every three months, the chances of the third wave are likely. In this sense, if the level of antibodies falls in the next three months, then a third wave can come," the scientist added.

Meanwhile, India witnessed a sharp spike in the daily cases. The country registered 25,404 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally of India to 3,32,64,175. The death toll due to the disease has climbed to 4,42,874, with 219 daily fatalities being recorded. Catch all the live updates related to COVID-19 here.

LIVE UPDATES